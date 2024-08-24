x
YSRCP announces Rs 5 lakh for kin of deceased in pharma blast

Published on August 24, 2024

YSRCP announces Rs 5 lakh for kin of deceased in pharma blast

YSRCP announced financial support for the victims of the recent pharma blast at Escientia Pharma in the Achyutapuram SEZ of Anakapalli district.

Speaking to media in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council MLC Botsa Satyanarayana stated that the YSR Congress Party, under the direction of Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would provide Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives and Rs 1 lakh to each injured victim. Party leaders would personally deliver this aid to the victims’ families.

Botsa Satyanarayana criticized the government’s inadequate response to the disaster, highlighting the failure of ministers to act swiftly and the negligence in enforcing safety measures in industries. In contrast, he recalled his government’s prompt actions during the 2020 LG Polymers gas leak incident, emphasizing how they swiftly addressed the situation and provided Rs 1 crore compensation to each victim’s family. He expressed disappointment at the current government’s lack of responsibility and failure to communicate with affected families.

Botsa also condemned the recent murder of a YSRCP worker, Prasad, in Etcherla, Srikakulam district. Prasad was attacked by members of the ruling party and died while undergoing treatment in the hospital. Botsa demanded that murder charges be filed against those responsible and urged an end to such violent acts.

Meanwhile, former MLA Chirla Jaggireddy came down heavily on Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for focusing solely on targeting YS Jagan Mohan Reddy rather than talking about benefiting the local villagers.

Speaking to the media at Ravulapalem on Saturday, the former MLA urged Chandrababu Naidu to refrain from personal attacks and focus on delivering promises made to the public. He pointed out that Chief Minister Chandrababu was reusing old concepts like “Grama Sabhas”, which have been conducted in the past, and misleading the people with false promises.

He further noted that the Grama Sabha held by CM Naidu did not include any meaningful announcements that would benefit the residents, leading to disappointment among the constituency’s people. He accused Naidu of deceiving the public with his words and refuted the claim that no development occurred under Jagan Mohan Reddy’s leadership.

Highlighting the initiatives of the previous government, he mentioned that through the Amma Vodi program, Rs 5 crore was provided to mothers in Vanapalli village, along with Rs 5.30 crore through the Rythu Bharosa scheme and Rs 6.30 crore through Aasara. In total, Rs 42 crore was disbursed through both DBT and non-DBT schemes. He also pointed out that the funds approved by Jagan Mohan Reddy were used to construct the temple mandapam at the temple, which Naidu had visited.

