YSRCP cheating BCs, Dalits: Lokesh

Jagan Mohan Reddy government is seriously hampering the growth of the BCs and the corporations formed for the welfare of the community are only existing for name sake, remarked TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Tuesday.

The representatives of the Dasari community from Aranya Kandrika met Lokesh during his ongoing pada yatra ‘Yuva Galam’ and narrated their problems to him. The women members of the community have shown the bangles that they manufactured.

In a memorandum submitted to Lokesh, they said that they belong to the nomadic community and make their livelihood by chanting Harinamam. They wanted to have permanent representation in the TTD Trust Board.

They complained in the memorandum that the Dasari Math build by the King Krishnadevaraya at Tirupati was taken over by some other community and made an appeal to Lokesh that a fresh Dasari Math be built at Tirupati at least in an extent of five acres once the TDP forms the government again. They also wanted free power at the extent of 300 units each and a commission be formed to study the problems of nomadic tribes.

Responding to their problems, Lokesh said that after Jagan came to power the worst sufferers are the BCs and once the TDP government is formed all their problems will be resolved. Earlier, at least 1000 youth had selfies with Lokesh at the campsite.

At Nindra, the affected employees of the Nethams Sugar Factory met Lokesh and said that the company cheated at least 4,000 sugarcane farmers. The company was closed and the dues to the farmers amounting to Rs 37 cr are yet to be cleared, they informed Lokesh.

“The local YSRCP leaders promised that the company will be reopened, and their dues will be cleared. But till now nothing has happened, and we are suffering a lot as the pending amount has not been paid yet. We have resorted to dharnas in front of the district collectorate at least 10 times but without any use,” they told Lokesh.

Responding positively to their problems, Lokesh promised to repay their dues with interest soon after the TDP comes back to power and MSP will be paid to the sugarcane farmers.