YSRCP lawmaker builds ‘temple’ to honour CM, govt schemes

By
Telugu360
-
0

Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSRCP lawmaker, Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy has built a “temple” in honour of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

Madhusudhan Reddy built the temple at Rajeevnagar in Srikalahasti and named it “Navaratnala Nilayam”, a mix of welfare schemes from the Chief Minister.

He also erected a statue of the Chief Minister, as well as small monuments for government schemes such as rythu bharosa, pensions, Aarogyasri, amma vodi, fees reimbursement, house site for the poor, and others.

Madhusudhan Reddy has also set up an “offering” box which doesn’t collect money obut complaints from the general public.

For ‘prasadam’ (consecrated food), the MLA is handing out publicity material on the various welfare schemes being offered in the southern state.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here