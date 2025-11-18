YSRCP Leader Karumuri Venkata Reddy Arrested in Hyderabad

Police in Hyderabad arrested YSRCP leader and Andhra Pradesh official spokesperson Karumuru Venkat Reddy early this morning. A police team from Andhra Pradesh reached his residence in Kukatpally and took him into custody. The sudden arrest triggered strong reactions from his family, who alleged that officers neither issued prior notices nor informed them before taking him away.

Venkat Reddy has recently been in the spotlight for a series of sharp remarks against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and the Andhra Pradesh government. His comments on the ongoing TTD Parakamani theft case and the suspicious death of former vigilance officer Satish Kumar reportedly drew serious attention from the police. He had also criticised the government over the Kurnool bus accident, which further intensified political tensions. Based on complaints filed by TDP leader Prasada Naidu from Tadipatri, local rural police registered cases that eventually led to today’s arrest.

Family members claimed that officers seized their phones and behaved harshly during the operation. Venkat Reddy’s wife accused the police of forcibly taking him away without following due procedure. Dramatic moments unfolded during the arrest when Venkat Reddy allegedly locked himself in the bathroom holding a bottle of Harpic toilet cleaner. According to police sources, he threatened to drink it if they tried to arrest him, saying his death would be their responsibility. Officers reportedly assured him that he would be given medical treatment even if he consumed it, seized the bottle and completed the arrest.