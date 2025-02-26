YSRCP Leader Posani Krishna Murali Arrested

Telugu actor and former politician Posani Krishna Murali has been arrested by the Rayachoti police from his residence in Hyderabad. The arrest is in connection with a case registered against him at the Obulavaripalli police station in Andhra Pradesh. Posani is being shifted to Anantapur for further investigation.

The case against Posani has been filed under Sections 196, 353(2), and 111 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Section 3(5) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The charges stem from allegations that he made inflammatory statements targeting specific communities, thereby creating social discord and inciting caste-based tensions.

A Rayachoti police team from the Annamayya district arrived at Posani’s Hyderabad residence late on Wednesday night and took him into custody. He is being transported to Anantapur as part of the ongoing investigation. Videos of the arrest have surfaced on social media, showing Posani being escorted by the police.

Posani Krishna Murali, known for his roles in Telugu cinema and his outspoken nature, was once an active member of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). However, following the party’s electoral setbacks, he distanced himself from politics and announced his decision to stay away from active political involvement.

During Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure, Posani Krishna Murali made several controversial remarks about Chandrababu Naidu and primarily targeted Pawan Kalyan, including his family and children. These comments led to multiple cases being filed against him.

Many have supported the police action, citing the need to curb hate speech and caste-based provocations.The police are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations.