YSRCP Leader Thopudurti Prakash Reddy Faces Police Case

A police case has been registered against former YSRCP MLA Thopudurti Prakash Reddy in Ramagiri police station of Sri Sathya Sai district. The complaint was filed by a constable injured during clashes between party workers near Jagan Mohan Reddy’s helicopter.

According to the FIR, Thopudurti allegedly provoked party workers before Jagan’s arrival, leading to chaos near the helipad. The constable reported that workers rushed towards the helicopter even before Jagan disembarked, violating security protocols.

Investigations revealed that Thopudurti ignored police barricade arrangements and reportedly used abusive language against officers. Authorities concluded that he instigated the crowd, creating a security risk.

Police have booked Thopudurti and others under multiple sections for misconduct and endangering public safety. The case highlights growing tensions within YSRCP ranks amid heightened political activity in Andhra Pradesh.