x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks
Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
View all stories
Home > Politics

YSRCP Leader Thopudurti Prakash Reddy Faces Police Case

Published on April 10, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly Movie Review
image
YSRCP Leader Thopudurti Prakash Reddy Faces Police Case
image
Good tradition: TDP suspends party worker who made derogatory comments on YS Bharathi
image
Tabu joins the most prestigious Puri – VJS film
image
BRS former MLA taken into custody at Hyderabad Airport

YSRCP Leader Thopudurti Prakash Reddy Faces Police Case

A police case has been registered against former YSRCP MLA Thopudurti Prakash Reddy in Ramagiri police station of Sri Sathya Sai district. The complaint was filed by a constable injured during clashes between party workers near Jagan Mohan Reddy’s helicopter.

According to the FIR, Thopudurti allegedly provoked party workers before Jagan’s arrival, leading to chaos near the helipad. The constable reported that workers rushed towards the helicopter even before Jagan disembarked, violating security protocols.

Investigations revealed that Thopudurti ignored police barricade arrangements and reportedly used abusive language against officers. Authorities concluded that he instigated the crowd, creating a security risk.

Police have booked Thopudurti and others under multiple sections for misconduct and endangering public safety. The case highlights growing tensions within YSRCP ranks amid heightened political activity in Andhra Pradesh.

Next Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly Movie Review Previous Good tradition: TDP suspends party worker who made derogatory comments on YS Bharathi
else

TRENDING

image
Tabu joins the most prestigious Puri – VJS film
image
Megastar’s Vishwambara First Single Loading
image
Huge Demand for Peddi Non-Theatrical Rights

Latest

image
Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly Movie Review
image
YSRCP Leader Thopudurti Prakash Reddy Faces Police Case
image
Good tradition: TDP suspends party worker who made derogatory comments on YS Bharathi
image
Tabu joins the most prestigious Puri – VJS film
image
BRS former MLA taken into custody at Hyderabad Airport

Most Read

image
YSRCP Leader Thopudurti Prakash Reddy Faces Police Case
image
Good tradition: TDP suspends party worker who made derogatory comments on YS Bharathi
image
BRS former MLA taken into custody at Hyderabad Airport

Related Articles

Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet Malaika Arora’s fav things Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025 Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview