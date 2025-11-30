x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
View all stories
Home > Politics

YSRCP Links Alleged in Rise of New Lady Don in Nellore

Published on November 30, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
MSG: Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh To Rock On Dance Number
image
YSRCP Links Alleged in Rise of New Lady Don in Nellore
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9, Day 83: High Drama and a Game-Changing Stand by Sanjana
image
Andhra King Taluka Falls Short of Buzz
image
Record Breaking Digital Deal for Prabhas’ Spirit

YSRCP Links Alleged in Rise of New Lady Don in Nellore

Nellore is once again in the spotlight as another shocking “lady don” network has come to light. Even before the dust settled on the Nidigunta Aruna case from Nellore district, a new criminal empire led by Arava Kamakshamma has emerged. What appeared to be a quiet and traditional woman was, according to police, building a violent syndicate with political backing from YSRCP leaders.

CPI(M) leader Penchalaiah had been questioning her activities and raising awareness among locals about the rising drug menace. On Friday, he was brutally murdered, and investigators have now identified Kamakshamma’s gang as the prime suspects. Police say she and her group already face cases related to attempted murder, ganja trade, theft of railway property, and multiple suspect sheets.

Kamakshamma lived in Bodigadithota in Nellore. Her husband worked as a driver and her alleged political connections reportedly helped her rise in the local underworld. She started running a scrap collection shop and used it to recruit unemployed youth and local troublemakers. Police believe she turned them into a network that supplied ganja to students and young adults. Her brother James and other relatives also have cases registered in nearby police stations.

Investigators say fourteen people were involved in Penchalaiah’s murder. Kamakshamma could not tolerate his influence in the community or his efforts to stop her gang. Police have taken her into custody and plan to arrest James after he is discharged from hospital. Locals say ignoring repeated complaints allowed her to grow unchecked. Many allege that sensitive information from their reports even reached the accused, turning RDT Colony into a hub of fear and crime.

Next MSG: Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh To Rock On Dance Number Previous Bigg Boss Telugu 9, Day 83: High Drama and a Game-Changing Stand by Sanjana
else

TRENDING

image
MSG: Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh To Rock On Dance Number
image
Andhra King Taluka Falls Short of Buzz
image
Record Breaking Digital Deal for Prabhas’ Spirit

Latest

image
MSG: Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh To Rock On Dance Number
image
YSRCP Links Alleged in Rise of New Lady Don in Nellore
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9, Day 83: High Drama and a Game-Changing Stand by Sanjana
image
Andhra King Taluka Falls Short of Buzz
image
Record Breaking Digital Deal for Prabhas’ Spirit

Most Read

image
YSRCP Links Alleged in Rise of New Lady Don in Nellore
image
G Sai Prasad to be the next Chief Secretary of AP
image
JC Family Turmoil: New Political Equations in Anantapur Stir Big Questions

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025