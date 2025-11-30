YSRCP Links Alleged in Rise of New Lady Don in Nellore

Nellore is once again in the spotlight as another shocking “lady don” network has come to light. Even before the dust settled on the Nidigunta Aruna case from Nellore district, a new criminal empire led by Arava Kamakshamma has emerged. What appeared to be a quiet and traditional woman was, according to police, building a violent syndicate with political backing from YSRCP leaders.

CPI(M) leader Penchalaiah had been questioning her activities and raising awareness among locals about the rising drug menace. On Friday, he was brutally murdered, and investigators have now identified Kamakshamma’s gang as the prime suspects. Police say she and her group already face cases related to attempted murder, ganja trade, theft of railway property, and multiple suspect sheets.

Kamakshamma lived in Bodigadithota in Nellore. Her husband worked as a driver and her alleged political connections reportedly helped her rise in the local underworld. She started running a scrap collection shop and used it to recruit unemployed youth and local troublemakers. Police believe she turned them into a network that supplied ganja to students and young adults. Her brother James and other relatives also have cases registered in nearby police stations.

Investigators say fourteen people were involved in Penchalaiah’s murder. Kamakshamma could not tolerate his influence in the community or his efforts to stop her gang. Police have taken her into custody and plan to arrest James after he is discharged from hospital. Locals say ignoring repeated complaints allowed her to grow unchecked. Many allege that sensitive information from their reports even reached the accused, turning RDT Colony into a hub of fear and crime.