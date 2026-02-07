YSRCP Liquor Scam: Andhra Pradesh Government Orders Attachment of ₹5.16 Crore Assets

The asset attachment process in the liquor scam that occurred during the YSR Congress Party regime has gathered pace in Andhra Pradesh. The state government has granted permission to attach properties linked to a key accused in the case. Marriboyina Balaji Yadav, listed as Accused No. 35, is alleged to have amassed large assets using illicit money generated through liquor kickbacks.

Based on detailed findings submitted by the Special Investigation Team, the government has approved the attachment of Balaji Yadav’s immovable properties worth ₹5.16 crore. The SIT established that these assets were acquired using illegal funds from the liquor scam. Acting on this, the government directed the SIT to initiate formal attachment proceedings.

Permission has also been granted to approach the special judge of the ACB court to seek legal approval for attachment. The SIT found that Balaji Yadav purchased high value properties not only in his name but also in the names of his father M. Kullayappa and his brother Rajesh Kumar. Investigators concluded that these purchases were funded through proceeds of corruption.

Several properties registered at the Renigunta and Tirupati sub registrar offices have been identified for seizure. The government ordered the attachment of valuable land registered in the name of Kullayappa in Shettipalli Panchayat and Mangalam village of Tirupati mandal.

The SIT also uncovered major acquisitions in the Vasuprada Enclave layout. Multiple plots in this layout were bought using liquor kickback money. A residential complex in Vaikuntapuram, Tirupati, registered in Kullayappa’s name, is also set to be attached. In Mangalam village, several additional plots in the same enclave are part of the attachment list.

Investigators further revealed that Balaji Yadav executed a high value gift deed in favor of his brother Rajesh Kumar for a plot in Vasuprada Enclave. Open plots in Thimmayyagunta and Venkatapuram villages, along with a residential house in Gandhipuram Panchayat of Tirupati Rural mandal, were also found to have been purchased using illegal liquor funds.

The government has ordered that all identified assets be attached under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The Director General of Police has been instructed to take further action and submit an implementation report to the government. Authorities have also directed the Registration and Stamps Department to ensure that no future transactions or registrations take place on these properties.

The orders were formally issued by Home Department Principal Secretary Kumar Viswajit, reinforcing the government’s stand on pursuing corruption cases linked to the previous YSR Congress Party administration.