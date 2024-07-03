x
Home > Politics > YSRCP Media’s Failed Propaganda on Pithapuram Varma

YSRCP Media’s Failed Propaganda on Pithapuram Varma

Published on July 3, 2024 by ratnasri

YSRCP Media’s Failed Propaganda on Pithapuram Varma

SVSN Varma, a former MLA from Pithapuram, made a significant political sacrifice by giving up his seat to support Pawan Kalyan, the chief of Jana Sena Party. This move was strategic and aimed at ensuring Pawan’s success in the Pithapuram constituency, a goal that was achieved as Pawan won the MLA seat with a remarkable majority of 70,000 votes. At the time, rumors circulated that Chandrababu Naidu (CBN), the leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), had assured Varma of an MLC (Member of Legislative Council) ticket in return for his sacrifice.

Recent Developments: MLC Seat Allocation

Recently, two MLC seats were filled. One was given to C. Rama Chandraiah, and the other to Jana Sena leader Hari Prasad. This decision sparked a wave of propaganda from YSRCP media platforms, which attempted to tarnish the reputations of both CBN and Pawan Kalyan. The narrative pushed by YSRCP media suggested that CBN had backstabbed Varma and that Pawan had forgotten the sacrifice Varma made for him.

Netizens’ Response: Countering Propaganda

In today’s digital age, netizens are well-informed and quick to fact-check and counter misleading narratives. The YSRCP media’s attempt to malign CBN and Pawan backfired as netizens pointed out the inaccuracies in their propaganda.

Key Points Highlighted by Netizens

Resignation of YSRCP Leaders: The two MLC seats in question became vacant because two YSRCP leaders resigned before the elections to join the TDP. This context is crucial in understanding why C. Rama Chandraiah received one of the seats—he essentially reclaimed his position but under a different party name.

Tenure of MLC Seats: The MLC seats allocated to Rama Chandraiah and Hari Prasad are only valid until 2027, as these positions were initially allotted in 2021. This limited tenure is a critical factor in the allocation decision.

Strategic Allocation by CBN: According to netizens, CBN’s strategy was to offer Varma an MLC ticket with a full six-year term, rather than a short-term seat. Varma appears to understand and support this strategy, as he has been actively participating in TDP-Janasena welfare activities, indicating no discontent with the current arrangement.

As per the political pundits, the YSRCP media’s efforts to create a rift between CBN, Pawan Kalyan, and Varma have fallen flat. The well-informed netizens have effectively countered the misinformation, demonstrating a keen understanding of the political maneuvers and timelines involved. This trend is a positive sign for a more informed and active citizenry, capable of discerning fact from fiction in the complex world of politics.

Next 2024 Second Half: A Treat for Tollywood Previous Show the difference in governance, Naidu tells officials
