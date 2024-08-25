YSRCP MLC Anantha Babu under Scrutiny

Controversial politician and YSRCP MLC Anantha Babu is back in news after an explicit video is widely circulated across the circles of social media. Anantha Babu is badly criticized for the video and he is now in legal trouble. An investigation is staged on Anantha Babu for the video. He was involved in the murder case of his driver in the past and the investigation is on. Responding to the viral video, Anantha Babu said that it was morphed and edited. He said that he was blackmailed and they have been demanding money. Anantha Babu said that he paid money to them and still the video was released.

“I was blackmailed for over four months and I was threatened about the morphed video. I have all the call records and the transactions done. I have approached the cops” told Anantha Babu. The cops are tracing out if the video is real or a morphed one. Recently, YSRCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas landed into trouble because of his illegal relation with a woman. Now, Anantha Babu landed into further troubles because of an explicit video. Anantha Babu was jailed in the past in the murder case of his driver and the incident took place in 2022.

-Sanyogita