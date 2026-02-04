x
Politics

YSRCP Moves NHRC Alleging Attacks

Published on February 4, 2026 by Sanyogita

YSRCP Moves NHRC Alleging Attacks

Andhra Pradesh has turned tense following allegations of attacks on senior opposition leaders. Former ministers Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh, both leaders of the YSR Congress Party, were reportedly targeted after they criticised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu over the SIT report related to alleged adulteration of ghee used in Tirumala laddoo preparation.

According to YSRCP leaders, workers and leaders belonging to the Telugu Desam Party attacked the residences of Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh. Police later registered cases in connection with the incidents and granted station bail to the accused. What began as a state level political flashpoint has now reached the national capital.

A YSRCP delegation approached the National Human Rights Commission in New Delhi and submitted a formal complaint. The delegation met NHRC Chairperson Justice Subramaniam and alleged a complete breakdown of law and order in Andhra Pradesh. They claimed that human rights violations were becoming frequent under the present government.

The party delegation placed detailed representations before the commission. They highlighted the attacks on the homes of former ministers. They also referred to the killing of Dalit activist Salman and cited other incidents of violence. According to YSRCP leaders, all these incidents point to a pattern of intimidation against opposition voices.

YSRCP representatives alleged that there was a deliberate attempt to physically eliminate opposition leaders. They urged the NHRC to take strict action against what they described as an authoritarian style of governance. After the meeting, party leaders said the NHRC Chairperson responded positively to their concerns.

The commission is expected to seek a detailed report from the state Director General of Police. There is also a strong possibility that an NHRC fact finding team may visit Andhra Pradesh to assess the ground situation. YSRCP leader Jupudi Prabhakar stated that the party demanded a comprehensive and impartial investigation into all the attacks.

