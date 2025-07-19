YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy arrested in Liquor scam

YSR Congress party leader and Member of Parliament from Rajampet segment Mithun Reddy has been arrested by the Special Investigation Team in connection with the alleged multi crore liquor scam pertaining to the 2019-2024 period when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was the Chief Minister of the state. After getting grilled by SIT authorities for nearly seven hours on Saturday till evening, Mithun Reddy was finally arrested and taken into custody for his alleged role in siphoning off crores of rupees through liquor distilleries and AP Beverages Corporation of India.

This arrest comes after the SIT filed 300 page preliminary charge sheet on the liquor scam. Mithun Reddy was named as A4 in this fraud which was reportedly committed by tinkering the liquor policy formulated by the then Andhra Pradesh government. Kingpin Raj Kesireddy, who is a close associate to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife YS Bharati, was arrested by SIT in April this year. Former MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy was also arrested a few days ago in connection with this scam.

On Tuesday, the Andhra Pradesh High Court dismissed the anticipatory bail petition filed by Mithun Reddy. He immediately approached Supreme Court for relief from arrest. However, the apex court didn’t entertain his plea and rejected his challenge. The Special Investigation Team immediately issued look out notices on the MP to prevent him from fleeing the country.

As all doors for escaping from this high profile case were closed, Mithun Reddy has no option but to attend the enquiry in Vijayawada police commissionerate on Saturday. He was finally arrested in the evening after thorough interrogation. This is the twelfth arrest in liquor scam. Top bureaucrats like Dhananjay Reddy and P. Krishna Mohan Reddy were already arrested for their role in the scam.