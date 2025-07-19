x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy arrested in Liquor scam

Published on July 19, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Crucial Season for Telugu Cinema
image
YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy arrested in Liquor scam
image
Hindi Hurdles Cleared for Kingdom
image
Today Trending News
image
Rajamouli locks Serengeti for SSMB29

YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy arrested in Liquor scam

YSR Congress party leader and Member of Parliament from Rajampet segment Mithun Reddy has been arrested by the Special Investigation Team in connection with the alleged multi crore liquor scam pertaining to the 2019-2024 period when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was the Chief Minister of the state. After getting grilled by SIT authorities for nearly seven hours on Saturday till evening, Mithun Reddy was finally arrested and taken into custody for his alleged role in siphoning off crores of rupees through liquor distilleries and AP Beverages Corporation of India.

This arrest comes after the SIT filed 300 page preliminary charge sheet on the liquor scam. Mithun Reddy was named as A4 in this fraud which was reportedly committed by tinkering the liquor policy formulated by the then Andhra Pradesh government. Kingpin Raj Kesireddy, who is a close associate to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife YS Bharati, was arrested by SIT in April this year. Former MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy was also arrested a few days ago in connection with this scam.

On Tuesday, the Andhra Pradesh High Court dismissed the anticipatory bail petition filed by Mithun Reddy. He immediately approached Supreme Court for relief from arrest. However, the apex court didn’t entertain his plea and rejected his challenge. The Special Investigation Team immediately issued look out notices on the MP to prevent him from fleeing the country.

As all doors for escaping from this high profile case were closed, Mithun Reddy has no option but to attend the enquiry in Vijayawada police commissionerate on Saturday. He was finally arrested in the evening after thorough interrogation. This is the twelfth arrest in liquor scam. Top bureaucrats like Dhananjay Reddy and P. Krishna Mohan Reddy were already arrested for their role in the scam.

Next Crucial Season for Telugu Cinema Previous Hindi Hurdles Cleared for Kingdom
else

TRENDING

image
Crucial Season for Telugu Cinema
image
Hindi Hurdles Cleared for Kingdom
image
Rajamouli locks Serengeti for SSMB29

Latest

image
Crucial Season for Telugu Cinema
image
YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy arrested in Liquor scam
image
Hindi Hurdles Cleared for Kingdom
image
Today Trending News
image
Rajamouli locks Serengeti for SSMB29

Most Read

image
YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy arrested in Liquor scam
image
Kerala Nurse’s Execution Delayed — KA Paul Claims He’s the Messiah (Again)
image
Rajagopal Reddy faces severe backlash

Related Articles

Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look