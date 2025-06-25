“YSRCP name should be changed to Rappa Rappa Party”

TDP senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy mocked former CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy, advising latter to change his party name from YSRCP to Rappa Rappa Party. Speaking on YSRCP worker Singayya’s death, Somireddy came down heavily on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing former CM of utter negligence and inhuman behavior.

As noose is tightening around former CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy in Singayya’s accidental death case and YSRCP is alleging vendetta politics by Chandrababu Sarkar, senior MLA and former Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy held a press meet in Nellore on Wednesday, to defend Govt’s stance in this issue.

“The death of Dalit Singayya is not an accident but murder committed by former CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy. What’s atrocious is, Singayya was thrown into thorns and shrubs after falling under YS Jagan’s car. If he had been taken to hospital immediately, he would have been saved,” said TDP senior Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, making YS Jaganmohan Reddy completely responsible for Singayya’s death.

“Several Dalits died during YSRCP’s rule. But YS Jagan never consoled them. Now, his utter negligence has led to the death of Dalit Singayya. This shows YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s careless and insensitive attitude towards Dalits,” pointed out Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, urging National Commission for Scheduled Castes to take action on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“YS Jagan has asked permission for just visting and unveiling statue. But he has taken a roadshow and tried to flare up tensions among YSRCP cadres. Either in power or in Opposition, his actions are leading to deaths and abuse of innocent people. As his party workers aptly waived posters, YS Jaganmohan Reddy should change his party name to Rappa Rappa Party. He should replace his party symbol fan with axe,” mocked Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy in a scathing attack on former CM.

Somireddy found fault with YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s complaint that Govt did not provide enough security, stressing that 679 police personnel had been deployed during YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s tour.