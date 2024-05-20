x
YSRCP resorting to mispropaganda on atrocious incidents in Palnadu, says Lavu Krishnadevarayalu

YSRCP resorting to mispropaganda on atrocious incidents in Palnadu, says Lavu Krishnadevarayalu

The YSRCP leaders, who are actually responsible for the atrocious incidents in Palnadu district during the elections are resorting to mispropaganda to pass the blame on the TDP, said TDP Lok Sabha candidate from Narasaraopet constituency, Lavu Krishnadevarayalu, on Monday.

Krishnadevarayalu told media persons here that the YSRCP leaders are making unwanted remarks and giving caste colour to the TDP campaign. He wanted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the Election Commission to thoroughly probe the whole issue and bring facts to light.

“From our side we have produced all the necessary evidence to the SIT officials,” the TDP leader said and made it clear that the suspended District Superintendent of Police, Bindu Madhav, has no relation whatsoever with his family as is being alleged by the YSRCP leaders. He demanded the SIT to probe all such issues and bring facts to light by making public the call data between both of them.

“From my side I am writing to the SIT and if anyone has any kind of evidence that either I or any of my family members had at any point of time met the SP,” he said. Stating that the TDP leaders sought tight security at all the polling booths so that the voters would not face any kind of inconvenience while exercising their franchise, he said that the TDP had lodged complaints on 300 sensitive booths.

Krishnadevarayalu said that the YSRCP leaders attacked him and his vehicles and wanted the SIT to probe these issues too since already complaints have been made to the poll panel. “We will also meet the SIT chief personally to lodge a complaint and we want the SIT to conduct a thorough inquiry,” Krishnadevarayalu said and made it clear that he will soon file a defamation case against those who resorted to such mispropaganda.

