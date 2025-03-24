YSRCP Spokesperson Summoned for Questioning in Betting App Scandal

YSRCP spokesperson and TV anchor Shyamala appeared before Panjagutta police for questioning in connection with the online betting app case. She arrived at the police station early this morning around 9 AM, accompanied by her lawyer and carrying documents related to alleged betting agreements as requested by the police.

The Panjagutta police have registered cases against 11 individuals so far, including Shyamala. Several people have already been questioned in this matter, including Tasty Teja, constable Kiran Goud, Rithu Chowdary, and Vishnupriya. Police sources indicate these individuals may be summoned again for further questioning.

Shyamala had earlier filed a petition in the High Court seeking to quash the FIR registered against her at Panjagutta police station. Following the court hearing, directions were issued to the police not to arrest her while continuing the investigation.

The Telangana police have intensified their crackdown on online betting apps across the state. In Miyapur, cases have been registered against 25 individuals including prominent actors, anchors, and influencers. Authorities have already blocked 108 betting apps and removed them from Play Stores.

There’s growing concern about innocent people falling into debt traps and taking extreme steps after losing money through these betting platforms. Police have warned the public not to trust these apps, emphasizing they are designed to steal money through deceptive promotions.