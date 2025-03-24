x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event
Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event
Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot
Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot
Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree
Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree
Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy
Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy
View all stories
Home > Politics

YSRCP Spokesperson Summoned for Questioning in Betting App Scandal

Published on March 24, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Araku Coffee Flavors Reach Parliament Premises
image
Is David Warner’s Cameo worth in Robinhood?
image
IPL Fever Peaks in Vizag as DC Gears Up for Home Matches
image
Demolition of Illegal Construction on Vijayasai Reddy’s Land Continues
image
YSRCP Spokesperson Summoned for Questioning in Betting App Scandal

YSRCP Spokesperson Summoned for Questioning in Betting App Scandal

YSRCP spokesperson and TV anchor Shyamala appeared before Panjagutta police for questioning in connection with the online betting app case. She arrived at the police station early this morning around 9 AM, accompanied by her lawyer and carrying documents related to alleged betting agreements as requested by the police.

The Panjagutta police have registered cases against 11 individuals so far, including Shyamala. Several people have already been questioned in this matter, including Tasty Teja, constable Kiran Goud, Rithu Chowdary, and Vishnupriya. Police sources indicate these individuals may be summoned again for further questioning.

Shyamala had earlier filed a petition in the High Court seeking to quash the FIR registered against her at Panjagutta police station. Following the court hearing, directions were issued to the police not to arrest her while continuing the investigation.

The Telangana police have intensified their crackdown on online betting apps across the state. In Miyapur, cases have been registered against 25 individuals including prominent actors, anchors, and influencers. Authorities have already blocked 108 betting apps and removed them from Play Stores.

There’s growing concern about innocent people falling into debt traps and taking extreme steps after losing money through these betting platforms. Police have warned the public not to trust these apps, emphasizing they are designed to steal money through deceptive promotions.

Next Demolition of Illegal Construction on Vijayasai Reddy’s Land Continues Previous Nani and Sekhar Kammula Film in 2026
else

TRENDING

image
Is David Warner’s Cameo worth in Robinhood?
image
Nani and Sekhar Kammula Film in 2026
image
Pawan Kalyan’s statement about his Film Career

Latest

image
Araku Coffee Flavors Reach Parliament Premises
image
Is David Warner’s Cameo worth in Robinhood?
image
IPL Fever Peaks in Vizag as DC Gears Up for Home Matches
image
Demolition of Illegal Construction on Vijayasai Reddy’s Land Continues
image
YSRCP Spokesperson Summoned for Questioning in Betting App Scandal

Most Read

image
Araku Coffee Flavors Reach Parliament Premises
image
Demolition of Illegal Construction on Vijayasai Reddy’s Land Continues
image
YSRCP Spokesperson Summoned for Questioning in Betting App Scandal

Related Articles

Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree Nabha Natesh’s Pizza partayyyyy