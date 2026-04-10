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Home > Politics

YSRCP Struggles to Respond On Mavigun: Rachamallu Hits Sharmila While She Slams Botsa’s Drama

Published on April 10, 2026 by Sanyogita

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YSRCP Struggles to Respond On Mavigun: Rachamallu Hits Sharmila While She Slams Botsa’s Drama

The political confrontation between Y. S. Sharmila and Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has escalated into a personal battle and Mavigun proposal emerging as a major flashpoint in Andhra Pradesh politics. Mavigun was projected by the YSR Congress Party as a serious developmental alternative to Amaravati, is now increasingly being viewed as an impractical idea and drawing criticism.

Sharmila openly mocked MAVIGUN, questioning why such a “visionary” idea never came up when Jagan had full administrative authority. Her sharpest jab came in the form of a sarcastic suggestion that even Pulivendula could be renamed in a similar model. This line of attack has gained traction because it taps into a broader skepticism, if MAVIGUN was truly viable, why was it not pursued when the opportunity existed?

At the same time, Sharmila widened the political attack by targeting Botsa Satyanarayana over his emotional remarks about YSR. She reminded the public of earlier instances where Botsa had made critical comments about YSR, framing his current emotional stance as politically convenient rather than genuine.

YSRCP, however, has responded aggressively. Senior leader Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy accused Sharmila of working against Jagan’s interests and alleged that she is aligning with their political rivals such as Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan. The party continues to defend MAVIGUN as a practical and low-cost development model, arguing that it avoids the financial and logistical burdens associated with building a greenfield capital like Amaravati.

The MAVIGUN debate has exposed deeper fractures, both political and personal within the YSR family. Opposition parties, including NDA allies and Sharmila, have seized the opportunity to intensify their attacks, portraying the proposal as evidence of inconsistency and lack of clarity in YSRCP’s long-term vision. Meanwhile, YSRCP’s responses often laced with emotional appeals and counter-allegations.

MAVIGUN began as a policy proposition aimed at redefining capital development but has now been reduced to a political talking point, and increasingly, a subject of public joke.

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