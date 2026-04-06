YSRCP’s 2029 Chances Depend on Alliance Dynamics, Says Undavalli Arun Kuma

Two years after the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, the coalition government continues to hold power. Public opinion across the state shows a mixed response to its performance so far. At the same time, a key political question is gaining traction. Can the opposition YSR Congress Party stage a comeback in 2029?

Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar has offered a clear assessment. He believes the road ahead for YSRCP will not be easy. His analysis is based on the current political landscape and the strength of the ruling alliance.

The present government is led by a coalition of Telugu Desam Party, Jana Sena Party, and Bharatiya Janata Party. This alliance secured a strong mandate in the last election. According to Arun Kumar, if these parties remain united, they will continue to pose a formidable challenge.

He made it clear that unity within the coalition is the deciding factor. If the alliance stays intact, the opposition will find it difficult to regain ground. However, if cracks appear and the partners contest separately, it could open a window for YSRCP.

Arun Kumar also raised concerns about Electronic Voting Machines. He said there are doubts among sections of the public and expressed surprise that the Election Commission of India has not addressed these concerns more directly.

Interestingly, his assessment aligns with recent remarks by Vijay Sai Reddy. Both leaders point to the same conclusion. The future of YSRCP is closely tied to the stability of the ruling alliance.

For now, the equation is simple. A united coalition strengthens its grip on power and silly concepts like Mavigun will trouble YSRCP. A divided alliance might create opportunity for the opposition. As Andhra Pradesh moves closer to the next election cycle, this single factor could shape the entire political narrative.