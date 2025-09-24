YSRCP’s Digital Book to counter ‘Red Book’

After losing power, the frustration on the part of YSR Congress party president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was visibly evident several times when he alleged that the ruling government was harassing his party supporters. He tried to attribute the lawful steps taken by the police department to control the law and order as high-handedness under the guise of ‘Red Book’ governance. He even threatened government officials of severe consequences if he returns to power.

Now, he launched one-of-its kind ‘Digital Book’ for taking grievances and complaints from his cadre against the ruling government. This is akin to the ‘Red Book’ campaign launched by TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh before the 2024 elections. Lokesh’s ‘Red Book’ notion drew the attention of the media and his supporters because he openly announced that those leaders and government officials who were trying to harass his party supporters and leaders would be punished as per the law once TDP comes to power.

Earlier this year, Jagan announced that he was also planning to launch a portal on the lines of ‘Red Book’ to record instances where his supporters can report about false cases foisted against them out of political grudge and revenge. The Digital Book launched by Jagan today will have a QR code and a phone number to reach out if the supporters have any complaints. YSR Congress party cadre can upload videos and write a complaint about their grievance by scanning the QR code.

Jagan has once again issued a strong warning that he will take stern action against government officials who are trying to threaten and implicate false cases against YSRCP supporters at the behest of the ruling party. During this meeting, Jagan also appealed to his cadre to get ready for any upcoming elections and alleged that the NDA government failed to implement the poll promises in ‘Super Six’ agenda. He also exhorted his partymen to take into public about the ongoing issues like privitization of Medical colleges, raising loans and Amaravati capital expenditure.

While Nara Lokesh’s Red Book narrative received public approval because of its genuine intentions and for not having any personal agenda behind it, how Jagan’s Digital Book will be perceived by the people of Andhra Pradesh remains a question mark as of now.