x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Politics

YSRCP’s Digital Book to counter ‘Red Book’

Published on September 24, 2025 by snehith

TRENDING

image
Interim relief for Group I candidates
image
OG gets a shocker from Telangana HC
image
YSRCP’s Digital Book to counter ‘Red Book’
image
Pawan Kalyan Steps Up for Uppada Fishermen: Promises Action, Not Just Assurances
image
From Assembly to Streets: Jagan Pushes Back Against Coalition’s Moves

YSRCP’s Digital Book to counter ‘Red Book’

After losing power, the frustration on the part of YSR Congress party president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was visibly evident several times when he alleged that the ruling government was harassing his party supporters. He tried to attribute the lawful steps taken by the police department to control the law and order as high-handedness under the guise of ‘Red Book’ governance. He even threatened government officials of severe consequences if he returns to power.

Now, he launched one-of-its kind ‘Digital Book’ for taking grievances and complaints from his cadre against the ruling government. This is akin to the ‘Red Book’ campaign launched by TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh before the 2024 elections. Lokesh’s ‘Red Book’ notion drew the attention of the media and his supporters because he openly announced that those leaders and government officials who were trying to harass his party supporters and leaders would be punished as per the law once TDP comes to power.

Earlier this year, Jagan announced that he was also planning to launch a portal on the lines of ‘Red Book’ to record instances where his supporters can report about false cases foisted against them out of political grudge and revenge. The Digital Book launched by Jagan today will have a QR code and a phone number to reach out if the supporters have any complaints. YSR Congress party cadre can upload videos and write a complaint about their grievance by scanning the QR code.

Jagan has once again issued a strong warning that he will take stern action against government officials who are trying to threaten and implicate false cases against YSRCP supporters at the behest of the ruling party. During this meeting, Jagan also appealed to his cadre to get ready for any upcoming elections and alleged that the NDA government failed to implement the poll promises in ‘Super Six’ agenda. He also exhorted his partymen to take into public about the ongoing issues like privitization of Medical colleges, raising loans and Amaravati capital expenditure.

While Nara Lokesh’s Red Book narrative received public approval because of its genuine intentions and for not having any personal agenda behind it, how Jagan’s Digital Book will be perceived by the people of Andhra Pradesh remains a question mark as of now.

Next OG gets a shocker from Telangana HC Previous Pawan Kalyan Steps Up for Uppada Fishermen: Promises Action, Not Just Assurances
else

TRENDING

image
OG gets a shocker from Telangana HC
image
AR Rahman gets relief in Copyright Case
image
Teja Sajja to take a Long Break

Latest

image
Interim relief for Group I candidates
image
OG gets a shocker from Telangana HC
image
YSRCP’s Digital Book to counter ‘Red Book’
image
Pawan Kalyan Steps Up for Uppada Fishermen: Promises Action, Not Just Assurances
image
From Assembly to Streets: Jagan Pushes Back Against Coalition’s Moves

Most Read

image
Interim relief for Group I candidates
image
YSRCP’s Digital Book to counter ‘Red Book’
image
Pawan Kalyan Steps Up for Uppada Fishermen: Promises Action, Not Just Assurances

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions