YSRCP’s Survey Claims Ridiculed in Political Circles

Pro-YSRCP media has recently resurrected the ETG-Times Now survey’s earlier forecast, which predicted a YSRCP landslide with 24 out of 25 MP seats in the upcoming elections. Nonetheless, this survey continues to face sharp criticism and ridicule within political circles, casting doubt on its credibility.

One significant reason for this skepticism is the close association between the Jagan Mohan Reddy government and the Times Group. In 2020, a substantial Rs 8.15 crore deal was inked between the government and the Times Group to boost the state’s image and policies. Given this backdrop, doubts naturally arise about the impartiality and credibility of surveys conducted by entities with potential vested interests.

Furthermore, the shaky track record of Times Now’s predictions further undermines the survey’s credibility. Historically, their forecasts have consistently overestimated the winning party’s vote share and seat tally. For instance, in the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Times Now predicted 120-130 seats for the NDA, but the actual outcome favored the Mahagatbandhan, with the BJP securing just 53 seats. Similar inaccuracies were witnessed in the 2016 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, where Times Now’s forecast of 147 seats for the INC-SP alliance and 202 seats for the BJP vastly missed the mark, as the alliance secured only 54 seats. The 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections saw another similar discrepancy.

Given this history of repeated inaccuracies, it’s no surprise that the Times Now-ETG survey’s prediction of a YSRCP landslide victory has been met with skepticism and ridicule within political circles. Despite pro-YSRCP media outlets attempting to publicize the survey, it has become a source of amusement rather than a trusted source of information in the political landscape.