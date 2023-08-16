Advertisement

Gangs of Godavari is the new movie from Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas are producing the film. Venkat Upputuri and Gopi Chand Innumuri are co-producing while Srikara Studios is presenting the film. Makers are producing the movie on a grand scale and it is being touted as gangster-period-drama.

Neha Sshetty is playing the leading lady role and Anjali will be seen in an important supporting role. Krishna Chaitanya is writing and directing the film. Makers have released the first single, Suttamla Soosi from the album, composed by musical genius Yuvan Shankar Raja. Popular composer has given a soothing melody. Anurag Kulkarni crooned the song and Sri Harsha Emani has written beautiful lyrics.

The song improves the buzz further for the film which has already been on a high with mass glimpse and first look posters of Vishwak Sen. Movie makers are planning to release the movie on 8th December. More details will be announced soon.