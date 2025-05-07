ZEE5 announces the digital premiere of Robinhood On May 10th

Get ready for a heart-racing adventure! Robinhood is all set to light up your screens with its digital premiere on ZEE5 on May 10th. Directed by the brilliant Venky Kudumula, this action-packed Telugu thriller features the dynamic Nithiin in the lead role, alongside the talented Sreeleela. Packed with suspense, jaw-dropping twists, and edge-of-your-seat drama, Robinhood takes you deep into a world of crime, power, and high-stakes danger. With a star-studded cast and a gripping storyline that will keep you guessing, this film is a must-watch for anyone craving a thrilling, high-voltage ride! Robinhood promises to be a must-watch experience, streaming exclusively on Zee Telugu and ZEE5 Telugu from May 10th.

Robinhood is a thrill ride that keeps you on the edge of your seat! The story follows Ram (Nithiin), a clever and fearless orphan who becomes a modern-day Robinhood, stealing from the rich to help the needy. But when he crosses paths with a ruthless drug kingpin and a shady international crime syndicate, Ram’s world takes a dangerous turn. Teaming up with the quick-witted Neera (Sreeleela), they dive headfirst into a web of deception, high-stakes heists, and life-threatening challenges. But just when they think they’re in control, the biggest twist of all is about to hit—who can they really trust, and will they make it out alive? The shocking truth is just around the corner, and the clock is ticking…

Director Venky Kudumula said, “Bringing Robinhood to life has been an incredibly rewarding experience, and it feels great to have the film reaching a global audience through ZEE5. My vision was to create a story that blends intense action, suspense, and emotional depth, all while following a character on a mission to make a difference. Nithiin has completely nailed the role of Ram, bringing exactly what I envisioned to the screen with his energy and commitment. It’s been amazing collaborating with ZEE5, and I look forward to more such partnerships in the future. What makes Robinhood stand out is its unique storyline—it’s not just about heists and high-stakes drama, but about a man driven by a greater purpose, trying to right the wrongs in society. I’m excited for audiences to dive into this thrilling journey and see how it unfolds!”

Nithiin expressed, “Playing Ram in Robinhood was an absolute blast! He’s not your typical hero—he’s clever, fearless, and willing to go to any lengths to right the wrongs in society. I loved getting into the mindset of a modern-day Robinhood, stealing from the rich to help the poor, and the journey has been nothing short of thrilling. The love I received from fans during the theatrical release was truly heartwarming, and I can’t wait to see how they react when Robinhood hits ZEE5! This film is packed with action, drama, and plenty of twists, and trust me, it’s a rollercoaster you don’t want to miss. Whether you’re watching from your couch or on the go, I hope Robinhood keeps you at the edge of your seat. Get ready for the ride of a lifetime!”

Sreeleela mentioned, “My character Neera is a strong, intelligent, and courageous character who isn’t afraid to take on challenges, and I loved how dynamic her journey is throughout the film. Working alongside Nithiin was amazing—his energy and dedication to the role made every scene so much fun to be a part of. And, of course, collaborating with Director Venky Kudumula was a dream! His vision brought out the best in all of us, and the way he balanced action, emotion, and humor really brought the film to life. I’m so excited about the love Robinhood has already received and can’t wait for it to reach even more viewers on ZEE5. It’s such an engaging, fast-paced ride with plenty of twists and surprises that I know audiences will enjoy. The success of this film has been so rewarding, and I’m truly grateful to be part of this incredible journey!”

Stay tuned and get ready to experience the madness—Robinhood is coming to ZEE5 on May 10, and it’s a ride you won’t want to miss!

