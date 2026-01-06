x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Zero Promotions for Tamil Films in Telugu

Published on January 6, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Zero Promotions for Tamil Films in Telugu
image
Sankranthi Biggies approach Telangana High Court
image
Photos : Shambhala Thanks Meet
image
Chiru’s Vintage Charm In MSG Special Song
image
NNNM Bhalle Bhalle Song: Very Captivating Fresh Melody

Zero Promotions for Tamil Films in Telugu

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi are gearing up for a grand release in Tamil Nadu on January 9th and 10th respectively. Both these films are carrying huge buzz and are planned on big budgets. The expectations are big on these films but both Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi are yet to get censor clearance. The makers are in huge stress because of the delays and the advance sales are yet to open.

For the first time, the films of Vijay and Sivakarthikeyan are releasing with zero promotions in Telugu. Vijay never had a habit of promoting his films in Telugu but the makers of his films have arranged pressmeets and pre-release events in Hyderabad. Sivakarthikeyan has been in Hyderabad to promote all his recent films. But for Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi, the promotions are zero and the reasons for the same are unknown. Both Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi will not get a decent number of screens as there are five Telugu films releasing during Sankranthi. The makers of Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi may have ignored the Telugu promotions due to this reason.

Previous Sankranthi Biggies approach Telangana High Court
else

TRENDING

image
Zero Promotions for Tamil Films in Telugu
image
Sankranthi Biggies approach Telangana High Court
image
Chiru’s Vintage Charm In MSG Special Song

Latest

image
Zero Promotions for Tamil Films in Telugu
image
Sankranthi Biggies approach Telangana High Court
image
Photos : Shambhala Thanks Meet
image
Chiru’s Vintage Charm In MSG Special Song
image
NNNM Bhalle Bhalle Song: Very Captivating Fresh Melody

Most Read

image
Siddaramaiah creates history
image
RK Roja’s Remarks on Police Draw Criticism
image
Sharmila Questions Chandrababu as Job Calendar Promise Remains Unfulfilled

Related Articles

Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy