Zero Promotions for Tamil Films in Telugu

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi are gearing up for a grand release in Tamil Nadu on January 9th and 10th respectively. Both these films are carrying huge buzz and are planned on big budgets. The expectations are big on these films but both Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi are yet to get censor clearance. The makers are in huge stress because of the delays and the advance sales are yet to open.

For the first time, the films of Vijay and Sivakarthikeyan are releasing with zero promotions in Telugu. Vijay never had a habit of promoting his films in Telugu but the makers of his films have arranged pressmeets and pre-release events in Hyderabad. Sivakarthikeyan has been in Hyderabad to promote all his recent films. But for Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi, the promotions are zero and the reasons for the same are unknown. Both Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi will not get a decent number of screens as there are five Telugu films releasing during Sankranthi. The makers of Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi may have ignored the Telugu promotions due to this reason.