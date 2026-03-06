x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ziddi Ziddi From Biker: High-Energy Motivation Track

Published on March 6, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Perni Nani’s “Intelligence Sources” Claim and Roja’s Remarks Spark Debate in Andhra Pradesh
image
ED Attaches ₹441.63 Crore Assets in Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam; ₹1,048 Crore Money Trail Unearthed
image
Harish Shankar Shares Exciting Update On PK’s UBS
image
Ziddi Ziddi From Biker: High-Energy Motivation Track
image
#VenkyAnil5: Keerthy Suresh Locked

Ziddi Ziddi From Biker: High-Energy Motivation Track

Charming Star Sharwa will next be seen in Biker, directed by Abhilash Kankara on UV Creations. The glimpses, songs, and other promotional material released so far created strong buzz for the movie. Interim, the makers released Ziddi Ziddi song, on the occasion of Sharwa’s birthday.

Apart from composing the track, Ghibran has also sung the song along with a group of singers, while Krishna Kanth’s lyrics highlight the theme of resilience, emphasizing the idea of never surrendering in the face of challenges.

The visuals portray Sharwa’s journey as he prepares for motocross racing. From rigorous physical workouts and endurance runs to working on his bike in a workshop, the visuals capture the discipline and dedication required to chase his dream. Rajasekhar appears as a strict mentor guiding him along the way.

This high-energy motivational track, Ziddi Ziddi, is expected to amplify the excitement surrounding the film’s high-speed racing sequences. The movie is set to release on April 3rd and will also be available in Dolby Cinema, EPIQ, 4DX, and PCX to enhance the big-screen experience.

Next Harish Shankar Shares Exciting Update On PK’s UBS Previous #VenkyAnil5: Keerthy Suresh Locked
else

TRENDING

image
Harish Shankar Shares Exciting Update On PK’s UBS
image
Ziddi Ziddi From Biker: High-Energy Motivation Track
image
#VenkyAnil5: Keerthy Suresh Locked

Latest

image
Perni Nani’s “Intelligence Sources” Claim and Roja’s Remarks Spark Debate in Andhra Pradesh
image
ED Attaches ₹441.63 Crore Assets in Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam; ₹1,048 Crore Money Trail Unearthed
image
Harish Shankar Shares Exciting Update On PK’s UBS
image
Ziddi Ziddi From Biker: High-Energy Motivation Track
image
#VenkyAnil5: Keerthy Suresh Locked

Most Read

image
Perni Nani’s “Intelligence Sources” Claim and Roja’s Remarks Spark Debate in Andhra Pradesh
image
ED Attaches ₹441.63 Crore Assets in Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam; ₹1,048 Crore Money Trail Unearthed
image
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Alliance Unity, Targets YSRCP in Assembly

Related Articles

Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch