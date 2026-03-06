Ziddi Ziddi From Biker: High-Energy Motivation Track

Charming Star Sharwa will next be seen in Biker, directed by Abhilash Kankara on UV Creations. The glimpses, songs, and other promotional material released so far created strong buzz for the movie. Interim, the makers released Ziddi Ziddi song, on the occasion of Sharwa’s birthday.

Apart from composing the track, Ghibran has also sung the song along with a group of singers, while Krishna Kanth’s lyrics highlight the theme of resilience, emphasizing the idea of never surrendering in the face of challenges.

The visuals portray Sharwa’s journey as he prepares for motocross racing. From rigorous physical workouts and endurance runs to working on his bike in a workshop, the visuals capture the discipline and dedication required to chase his dream. Rajasekhar appears as a strict mentor guiding him along the way.

This high-energy motivational track, Ziddi Ziddi, is expected to amplify the excitement surrounding the film’s high-speed racing sequences. The movie is set to release on April 3rd and will also be available in Dolby Cinema, EPIQ, 4DX, and PCX to enhance the big-screen experience.