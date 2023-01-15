Buzz: NBK and Prashanth Varma Film on Cards?

Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently in the best phase of his career. The actor is rushed with offers. After the super success of Akhanda, his recent offering Veera Simha Reddy is doing well during the holiday season. Balayya will resume the shoot of Anil Ravipudi’s actioner this month. Balakrishna is in talks for several projects and he is said to have zeroed in a new film. Young and talented Prashanth Varma narrated a script to Balakrishna and the veteran actor was impressed.

An official announcement will be made later. Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas will produce this prestigious film. The shoot commences next year once Balayya is done with his current projects. He also has a political drama directed by Boyapati Srinu that is aimed for summer 2024 release right before the elections in Andhra Pradesh.