Rashmika Mandanna, manager clarify on rumors

For the past few days, there have been several reports about Rashmika Mandanna and her manager parting ways in a forced manner. But there’s no truth in this, as confirmed by them.

The actress and her manager have issued an official clarification in this context.

“There’s no negativity between us. We have decided to part ways amicably. There is no truth in the rumors about how we are parting ways. We are thorough professionals and have decided to work independently henceforth” Rashmika and her manager quoted.

This puts an end to the media saga and wild rumors about how the actress and manager.