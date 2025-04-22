Aamir Khan about his Most Ambitious Project

Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan has not done many films in his career. He was quite selective and he delivered several memorable blockbusters in his career. The top actor is disappointed with the results of his recent films and he hasn’t signed any new officially as an actor. But he is keeping himself as a producer. During a recent interview, Aamir Khan opened up about his most ambitious project. He is keen to bring the mythological epic Mahabharat to the large screen and the discussions are going on for a long time.

He did not assure himself playing the lead role in the film but he said that the team will pick up the right actors who will suit well for the roles. He also said that there would be multiple directors helming the project as it would be made in multiple parts. “The work for Mahabharat will commence this year and this is my most ambitious film. The writing process will take a few years and I will be joining the team as a producer for now. The casting would be done based on the appropriate actors. It is quite early to speak about who will direct the film as the film will be made in multiple parts and there would be multiple directors working on the project” told Aamir Khan. He produced Sitaare Zameen Par and the film is slated for June 20th release this year.