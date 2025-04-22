Dubai: The New Destination for Tollywood Bigwigs

Tollywood directors and filmmakers used to camp in Goa or other hill stations for story sittings and script discussions. Now, our directors are no longer interested in working at Indian destinations and they are flying abroad. The recent trend says that most of our top directors are working in Dubai. The nation has turned out to be a major tourism hub for celebrities. Many Indian actors are flying to Dubai for shopping or for a holiday. NTR along with his family spent time in Dubai on a short vacation before he joined Prashanth Neel’s film.

Sukumar and his team have shifted their base to Dubai. Sukumar leased out service apartments with a view for story discussions and music sittings. He worked for Naga Chaitanya – Karthik Varma Dandu’s film and Ram Charan – Buchi Babu’s film from Dubai. He is co-producing both these films. Allu Arjun and Atlee camped in Dubai for two weeks for the pre-production work of their upcoming film. Strong reports say that Allu Arjun has invested big money in Dubai and he is a proud owner of a luxurious property.

Many top rated celebrities threw birthday parties in Dubai in the recent months. Some of them are flying to Dubai for destination weddings in luxurious resorts. Several producers and actors are holidaying in Dubai during their free time for relaxation. Dubai is the new hotshot destination for Tollywood celebrities.