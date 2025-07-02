Raja Singh’s revolt: Right move at wrong time

Firebrand BJP MLA Raja Singh Lodh created hulchul in Telangana BJP with his resignation, as a protest against the election of new state party president. He has put BJP in a spot, by alleging that the party chief election was fixed by top leaders, against the wishes of party workers

In a strong-worded protest, Raja Singh also expressed anguish that, though BJP has strong cadre in Telangana and has favorable environment to come to power, lackluster leadership in the state is failing to live up to the expectations.

While many in Telangana political circles agree with Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh’s opinion and a section of BJP cadre is sympathetic towards him, no one is coming out in the open to express solidarity with the rebel leader. Barring very few second rung leaders and workers, no one has even stood by Raja Singh, though he tendered resignation.

The reason for lack of support for Raja Singh, is not in his cause, but the timing. Though BJP workers have ample affection towards Raja Singh, they are considering the timing of revolt as wrong.

Though BJP follows a democratic route to elect its president, in most of the cases, top leadership discusses with all the aspirants and various party wings and ensures an unanimous choice. Modi’s men have done the same thing even this time.

Though leaders like Malkajgiri MP Etela Rajendar, Medak MP Raghunandan Rao, Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind and others contended for the post, BJP high command voted for N Ramchander Rao, as a consensus candidate and took steps for the unanimous election.

However, Raja Singh foiled BJP top brass plan, by creating controversy over election, with his resignation. Raja Singh also put BJP in an embarrassing position, by making serious allegations over party affairs in Telangana.

Here is where Raja Singh has taken a wrong step. By pushing Telangana BJP into an embarrassing situation, he has frittered away his goodwill. More over, raising objection to Ramchander Rao’s election as party president did not do Raja Singh any good. Because Ramchandar Rao is a senior leader, who sailed with BJP through thick and thin, and is clearly an eligible leader to lead party.

Moreover Ramchandar Rao is considered amicable and down-to-earth leader, who is accessible by all in Telangana BJP irrespective of groups. So, Raja Singh’s revolt, at a time when a consensus leader like Ramchandar Rao took over party reins, did not go down well with BJP insiders.

That leaves Raja Singh at a cross roads.

Though Raja Singh tendered his resignation, BJP leadership is yet to take a decision. However party cadre is wishing for BJP high command to reject Raja Singh’s resignation and keep him within the party.