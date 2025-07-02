x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
View all stories
Home > Politics

Raja Singh’s revolt: Right move at wrong time

Published on July 2, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Exclusive Interview with Director Sri Ram Venu
image
Raja Singh’s revolt: Right move at wrong time
image
Allu Arjun’s Icon changes Hands
image
Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya 2 on Cards
image
Aamir Khan about his Relationship with Fatima Sana Shaikh

Raja Singh’s revolt: Right move at wrong time

Firebrand BJP MLA Raja Singh Lodh created hulchul in Telangana BJP with his resignation, as a protest against the election of new state party president. He has put BJP in a spot, by alleging that the party chief election was fixed by top leaders, against the wishes of party workers

In a strong-worded protest, Raja Singh also expressed anguish that, though BJP has strong cadre in Telangana and has favorable environment to come to power, lackluster leadership in the state is failing to live up to the expectations.

While many in Telangana political circles agree with Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh’s opinion and a section of BJP cadre is sympathetic towards him, no one is coming out in the open to express solidarity with the rebel leader. Barring very few second rung leaders and workers, no one has even stood by Raja Singh, though he tendered resignation.

The reason for lack of support for Raja Singh, is not in his cause, but the timing. Though BJP workers have ample affection towards Raja Singh, they are considering the timing of revolt as wrong.

Though BJP follows a democratic route to elect its president, in most of the cases, top leadership discusses with all the aspirants and various party wings and ensures an unanimous choice. Modi’s men have done the same thing even this time.

Though leaders like Malkajgiri MP Etela Rajendar, Medak MP Raghunandan Rao, Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind and others contended for the post, BJP high command voted for N Ramchander Rao, as a consensus candidate and took steps for the unanimous election.

However, Raja Singh foiled BJP top brass plan, by creating controversy over election, with his resignation. Raja Singh also put BJP in an embarrassing position, by making serious allegations over party affairs in Telangana.

Here is where Raja Singh has taken a wrong step. By pushing Telangana BJP into an embarrassing situation, he has frittered away his goodwill. More over, raising objection to Ramchander Rao’s election as party president did not do Raja Singh any good. Because Ramchandar Rao is a senior leader, who sailed with BJP through thick and thin, and is clearly an eligible leader to lead party.

Moreover Ramchandar Rao is considered amicable and down-to-earth leader, who is accessible by all in Telangana BJP irrespective of groups. So, Raja Singh’s revolt, at a time when a consensus leader like Ramchandar Rao took over party reins, did not go down well with BJP insiders.

That leaves Raja Singh at a cross roads.
Though Raja Singh tendered his resignation, BJP leadership is yet to take a decision. However party cadre is wishing for BJP high command to reject Raja Singh’s resignation and keep him within the party.

Next Exclusive Interview with Director Sri Ram Venu Previous Allu Arjun’s Icon changes Hands
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun’s Icon changes Hands
image
Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya 2 on Cards
image
Aamir Khan about his Relationship with Fatima Sana Shaikh

Latest

image
Exclusive Interview with Director Sri Ram Venu
image
Raja Singh’s revolt: Right move at wrong time
image
Allu Arjun’s Icon changes Hands
image
Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya 2 on Cards
image
Aamir Khan about his Relationship with Fatima Sana Shaikh

Most Read

image
Raja Singh’s revolt: Right move at wrong time
image
Banakacharla Project: CM Revanth Reddy suspicious of BJP
image
Obituary: We will miss your guidance Pattabhiramgaru

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club