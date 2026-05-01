A Relief for Akhil Akkineni

Three years after the release of Agent, Akhil Akkineni is all set for the release of his next film titled Lenin. The recent words of Akkineni Nagarjuna have given a great boost for Akhil’s fans and everyone is now confident in the film’s success. But, what’s worrying is the release of Peddi. Today, Peddi makers announced that the film will release on June 4th and cleared the way for a June 26th release for Lenin. This is a great sign for Akhil’s film.

All Lenin need is a positive word of mouth to end up as a memorable film for Akhil Akkineni. The makers have spent lavishly on the film. Lenin is directed by Murali Kishor Abburu is the director. Bhagyashri Borse’s glamour is an asset and Thaman’s music is already making enough noise. Sithara Entertainments and Annapurna Studios are the producers.