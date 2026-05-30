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Home > Movie News

Dil Raju’s Big Bet on Roshan

Published on May 30, 2026 by sankar

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Dil Raju’s Big Bet on Roshan

Dil Raju's Big Bet on Roshan

Top producer Dil Raju has taken a needed break and is lining up several big-budget projects for the next few years. For this year, SVC is focused on Vijay Deverakonda’s Rowdy Janardhan, DSP’s Yellamma and Ashish Reddy’s Dethadi. These three films will be released before summer 2027 and Salman Khan – Vamshi Paidipally film started rolling recently. Dil Raju has given his nod for Jatayu, a big-budget mythological fantasy. Mohana Krishna Indraganti is the director and the pre-production work is happening for two years.

Initially, Vijay Deverakonda has given his nod but he walked out of the project due to his other commitments. Young hero Roshan Meka has signed the film and an official announcement will be made soon. Leaving the risk involved, Dil Raju is betting big with Jatayu. Mohana Krishna Indraganti hasn’t delivered a big hit in the recent years and Roshan is not an established actor. He is in his initial days of career. But Dil Raju is extremely confident in the film and he is investing big money on Jatayu. Hope his judgement wins big with this film. The shoot commences after Dasara this year.

Next Sing Geetham team impresses with an innovative idea! Previous Tiger Shroff and PMF to Work Together
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