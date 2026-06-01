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Home > Movie News

Asian Cinemas to Launch Three IMAX Screens

Published on June 1, 2026 by swathy

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Asian Cinemas to Launch Three IMAX Screens

Top distributor, exhibitor and producer Suniel Narang recently announced that the IMAX screen is coming to Hyderabad. An official announcement about the upcoming IMAX screen came out today. The upcoming IMAX screen will be launched in AMB Classic Victory located in RTC Crossroads at Sudarshan 70 MM. The screen is expected to be operational before the end of this year. Apart from this, Asian Cinemas has inked a deal with IMAX and two other screens will be launched very soon.

Reports say that the other IMAX screen will be available in Hakimpet in Hyderabad and an announcement will be made soon. All these would be IMAX with Laser screens. Asian Cinemas is making the biggest investment to get the best experience for the patrons. A number of new screens are under discussion through collaboration for Asian Cinemas.

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Asian Cinemas to Launch Three IMAX Screens
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