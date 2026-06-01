Sing Geetham is a completely unique film and distinctive: Shalini

Actress Shalini Kondepudi opened up about her experience working in Singeetham Srinivasa Rao’s Sing Geetham and described it as one of the most unique films she has been part of. Speaking about the project, Shalini revealed that she came on board after learning that the film had a strong character with negative shades.

She said that once she heard it was a film directed by Singeetham, she immediately wanted to audition and eventually got selected. Talking about the film’s genre, she shared that Sing Geetham belongs to a genre audiences have not experienced before. She also described her role as a strong villain character with multiple shades and added that audiences will get to see an entertaining and distinctive side to it.

She stated that everything in the film is musical and even dialogues flow like songs. She mentioned that the team underwent several workshops and actors had to train to deliver spoken lines musically. Shalini further explained that the story is set in a fictional village called Kuberapuram and revolves around why people communicate through songs.

Calling it a completely original concept, she said there was no cinematic reference point and the team relied entirely on the vision of Singeetham and Nag Ashwin. Devi Sri Prasad is scoring music to this film with Ayaan and Ahilya in leading roles. Sing Geetham is releasing on 11th June.