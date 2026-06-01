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Home > Movie News

Ram Charan is set to hit Global Mega Sixer with Peddi – Jagapathi Babu

Published on June 1, 2026 by swathy

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Ram Charan is set to hit Global Mega Sixer with Peddi – Jagapathi Babu

Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s upcoming rural sports drama, Peddi, is releasing on 4th June, on a massive scale. At the grand pre-release event in Vijayawada, senior actor Jagapati Babu expressed confidence on the movie calling it as Global Mega Sixer by Charan. Further he praised Charan’s incredible performance and his versatility.

He remarked that sharing screen space with Charan is always a pleasure for him. He further stated that he is glad how Charan is making Chiranjeevi proud with his films, behavior and kind heart. He stated that he will always be ready to share screen with Charan in any role. Jagapathi Babu continued to praise director Buchi Babu’s vision and cinematographer Rathanavelu’s command on craft.

He remarked that after eight years, he got a highly different and unique career-defining role and he is glad to be part Peddi. He stated that producer Venkata Satish Kilaru has spent without any compromise on the film. He further remarked that he is glad to have worked with such world class talents like AR Rahman and called Peddi as one of his career best films.

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