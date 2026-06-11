Shankar steps out of his Comfort Zone

Shankar, the mastermind behind mega-hits like Enthiran and Sivaji, is going through a tough time. His recent big-budget releases, Indian 2 and Game Changer, sadly flopped at the box office. The grand magic that once pulled huge crowds just didn’t work this time around. But the legendary director is ready to bounce back, and he has a clever plan. Rumor has it that Shankar is stepping away from his usual mega-budget, time-consuming style for a bit. Instead, he is planning a quick, fast-paced action thriller with young heroes. The twist? He wants to wrap up the entire shoot in just 70 days! Fans can expect an official announcement for this sharp entertainer by July 2026.

Why the sudden rush for a quick movie? Shankar has his eyes on a much bigger project. He wants to score a strong hit to prove his box office power through his dream project: Velpaari. Shankar wants to build a brand new visual world on screen, just like Avatar, using the absolute latest technology in filmmaking. A quick blockbuster right now will give him the exact push he needs to bring this grand vision to life. Shankar to take up action thriller story, covers the latest buzz on his shift to a fast-paced action movie before taking on his next massive epic.