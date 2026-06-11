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Singeetham Thinks Like Gen Alpha: Nag Ashwin

Published on June 11, 2026 by swathy

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Singeetham Thinks Like Gen Alpha: Nag Ashwin

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin, who is backing Singeetham Srinivasa Rao’s dream project Sing Geetham, described it as a film born out of admiration for the legendary director and his boundless creativity.

While Sing Geetham is being promoted as a musical, Nag Ashwin clarified that it is much more than that. “The story revolves around a village affected by a mysterious curse, where people communicate through songs instead of normal speech. I believe audiences will stop noticing the musical format within the first ten minutes and become completely immersed in the narrative.”

Calling it a fantasy comedy first and a musical later, he stated that no filmmaker has attempted a concept like this before. The unusual structure demanded extensive post-production work, with every actor singing their own portions. Music director Devi Sri Prasad spent considerable time ensuring that every line matched the required rhythm and meter.

Nag Ashwin praised Singeetham Srinivasa Rao’s timeless storytelling, pointing out that even if Aditya 369 were released today, it would still feel ahead of its time. “His stories never age. My role was simply to help bring his vision to life,” he said.

The filmmaker revealed that Singeetham had narrated the story to him soon after Mahanati. During the final stages of Kalki 2898 AD in 2023, he realized how deeply passionate the veteran director was about this project, which motivated the team to make it happen.

Expressing immense admiration, Nag Ashwin remarked, “I sometimes feel Singeetham belongs to a generation that is even ahead of all of us. To me, he thinks like Gen Alpha. During story discussions, he would constantly encourage us to think differently and find fresh approaches.”

Despite its unconventional premise, Nag Ashwin is extremely confident about the final product. Having watched the film nearly a hundred times during the process, he says he never felt bored even once. “That tells me the film is working,” he concluded.

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