Rajasekhar to Lock Horns with NBK

Veteran actor Rajasekhar is slowly turning busy with character-driven roles instead of lead actor roles. His portrayal in Sharwanand’s Biker received good appreciation from the audience. As per the latest reports, Rajasekhar will be seen as the lead antagonist in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming film to be directed by Koratala Siva. The film will have its grand launch on June 25th and the shoot commences after Dasara.

Koratala Siva has approached Rajasekhar for the role of the lead antagonist and got his approval. Koratala Siva is one director whose films will have strong roles for antagonists. Balakrishna and Rajasekhar locking horns in a powerful action drama will be a treat for the fans and the audience. Sudhakar Mikkilineni will produce this untitled film and the project releases in summer 2027.