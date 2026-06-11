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Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Nani locks Rukmini Vasanth

Published on June 11, 2026 by swathy

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Exclusive: Nani locks Rukmini Vasanth

Natural Star Nani is gearing up to produce an interesting attempt on his Wall Poster Cinema. The pre-production work is going on a quick note and Muralikanth Devasoth will direct the project. He earlier directed a rural drama titled Dhandoraa that received critical acclaim. The lead actor is yet to be locked and the makers are on a hunt for the right option.

The makers have locked Rukmini Vasanth for the role of the heroine and the actress gave her nod and joined the project. The shooting formalities will start in August and the team will make an official announcement after the lead actor is finalized. Muralikanth Devasoth is giving final touches for the script and he is finalizing the actors and technicians. More details to be announced soon.

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