Prabhas is completely in awe of Sing Geetham

India’s Biggest Superstar Prabhas turns Promotions into fun videos with his unmatchable comic timing. With Nag Ashwin he talked about musical fantasy Sing Geetham film, directed by legendary director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao. He did Meme references, talked about the uniqueness of the idea and looked completely in awe of Sing Geetham.

In the video, when Nag Ashwin tries to excite him about Kalki 2, Prabhas seems to be lost in Sing Geetham world. He kept remembering the great classics of the director and talked how the process of making songs happened. Ashwin explained to him that Singeetham sang and sent them the references about he envisioned the film.

Prabhas continued to talk about the scenes when he had tears and playfully asked Ashwin, why he did not consider him for the film. At the end, he turns into Gold and that twist enhances the fun video hilariously. Already, Jr. NTR, Naga Chaitanya, Nani, Adivi Sesh have praised the film and now, Prabhas made it even more special.