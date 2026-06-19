Raghav Juyal is Maniac and Evil-Coded from The Paradise

Natural Star Nani has made world notice him with his transformation and screen presence as Jadal from Aaya Sher song, of The Paradise. People who don’t watch Telugu Cinema regularly are waiting to watch the movie on big screens because of the mass euphoria that Aaya Sher has created ever since its release.

Talking the craze for the most anticipated Indian film to next level, the makers have released Raghav Juyal’s look as Vikram Malik from the movie. The character introduction video introduces him as a demon, an Evil-Coded person with Maniac energy. Nani’s cold and non-chalant “welcome to Jadal Jamana”, adds to the excitement to watch their clash on screen.

Director Srikanth Odela has made everyone notice the world, the characters and the uniqueness in his vision with each character intro. With Raghav Juyal’s intro he increased it further. Anirudh Ravichander’s BGM enhanced the chilling experience and the movie has become even more craziest with this reveal. Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing the high-budget high adrenaline mass film and the movie is in last leg of shooting.