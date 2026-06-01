Peddi Massa Massa Video Song: Goosebumps Unlimited

Mega Power Star Ram Charan has been talking highly about his eagerly awaited film, Peddi, releasing on 4th June. He has been promoting the film across India and he consistently stated that the film is one of his career best roles and highly inspiring. The recently released Massa Massa video song proves why he has such incredible confidence on the film.

The song showcases Charan’s great discipline, commitment and hardwork throughout. The BTS clips and scenes mixture showcase how hard it has been to shoot and perform in wrestling sequences. In the dusty ring, Ram Charan has worked hard to maintain his composure, did regular workouts and delivered his absolute best.

Mainly, the last shot of him raising his hand when many wrestlers ping him down gives goosebumps. AR Rahman’s tune, Anantha Sriram’s lyrics and Vishal Mishra’s voice all enhance the feel of the song to next level. This inspiring song grows intrigue about the journey of Peddi and the immaculate cinematic experience it is set to deliver.