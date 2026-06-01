Fake GOs and a Rs 1,000 Crore Land Grab: Former YSRCP MLA Faces Serious Allegations

A major land fraud case involving valuable government property on the outskirts of Hyderabad has exposed, investigators describe as a carefully planned attempt to grab public land worth nearly Rs 1,000 crore. The case has brought former YSRCP MLA Bolla Brahmanaidu into the spotlight, with police alleging his involvement in a conspiracy that relied on forged government documents and fake land regularization orders.

According to investigators, the disputed land is located in Survey No. 18 at Gandipet, a rapidly developing area where land prices have surged dramatically over the years. Officials say the land belongs to the government and cannot be legally purchased or sold. Despite this, a plan was allegedly devised to gain control over a portion of the property through fabricated records.

Police claim that fake Government Orders were created to show that 9.28 acres of government land had been legally regularized. Investigators believe the forged documents were intended to facilitate the sale of the land and establish ownership claims. Authorities further suspect that this was only the beginning of a larger operation aimed at taking control of additional government land in the same area.

The case gained momentum after the arrest of Veldi Radhakrishna, a known offender who was the key architect behind the fake documents. During the investigation, officers uncovered evidence suggesting that large sums of cash were allegedly paid to create and support the forged records.

Sherilingampally DCP Chintamaneni Srinivas stated that investigators traced cash transactions totaling Rs 8 crore. Police allege that the money was provided to facilitate the creation of fake regularization documents and related legal paperwork. Authorities claim that the forged records were designed to give an appearance of legitimacy to the land transfer process.

Investigators also recovered another alleged fake Government Order relating to 1.20 acres of land in the same survey number. The document reportedly carried the name of an individual from Andhra Pradesh who had no apparent connection to Telangana. Police believe this discovery points to a broader plan to target additional parcels of government land in the area.

Officials say evidence collected so far indicates that the operation was not limited to a single transaction. Investigators suspect there were plans to expand the scheme and attempt similar claims over other portions of the nearly 100 acres of government land located in Survey No. 18.

The investigation has now widened, and police have named multiple individuals as accused in the case. Several arrests have already been made, while efforts continue to trace and apprehend the remaining suspects. Authorities stated that special teams are working in coordination with police officials in Andhra Pradesh to locate those who are currently absconding.

As the probe progresses, the Gandipet land scam is emerging as one of the most significant government land fraud investigations in recent times. The outcome of the case could have major implications for the protection of public property and the prevention of similar land grabbing attempts in the future.