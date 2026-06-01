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Home > Movie News

No Adhik Ravichandran Film with Balakrishna

Published on June 1, 2026 by swathy

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No Adhik Ravichandran Film with Balakrishna

Social media has turned out to be a space for interesting rumors and some of them are quite exciting to hear. A bunch of Telugu young directors are competing to work with veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and the top actor is occupied with a number of projects. A crazy rumor started that Tamil director Adhik Ravichandran who last directed Ajith in Good Bad Ugly has met Balakrishna and narrated a script. The rumors said that the project is on and it will happen soon.

There is no truth in the news. Adhik Ravichandran has never met Balakrishna and there is no proposal like that. After Good Bad Ugly, Adhik Ravichandran is keen to work with Ajith again and the discussions are going on. The final script is locked and the project is delayed because of the producer. Initially, Mythri Movie Makers were on board to produce the film but Mythri walked out because of the big remuneration quoted by Ajith. Adhik Ravichandran is in talks with Tamil actors and he has no time for Telugu. Balakrishna has NBK 111 in shooting mode and he gave his nod for Koratala Siva’s social drama. He also has the sequel of Aditya 369 on cards and two other projects are currently under discussion. Adhik Ravichandran and Balakrishna teaming up is just a rumor.

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