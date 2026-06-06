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Home > Movie News

Working With New Generation Excites Singeetham : Nag Ashwin

Published on June 6, 2026 by swathy

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Working With New Generation Excites Singeetham : Nag Ashwin

As Sing Geetham gears up for its theatrical release on June 11, producer Nag Ashwin shared insights into the film’s creation and his collaboration with iconic director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao.

Nag Ashwin described the filmmaking process as an intensive creative exercise. The team spent nearly nine months developing the screenplay before moving into rehearsals with the cast. He noted that Singeetham remains remarkably spontaneous, constantly refining ideas and never hesitating to change something if he believes a better solution exists.

The producer said he was involved in every stage of the project, often functioning not only as a producer but also as an assistant director, helping translate Singeetham’s vision onto the screen. He considers the opportunity to work so closely with the veteran filmmaker one of the most rewarding experiences of his career.

It is known that the movie was made mostly with newcomers. “Singeetham always enjoys working with a new generation of talent. Not just the actors, even most of the technicians are newcomers. He genuinely gets excited about working with fresh talent.”

On the possibility of taking Sing Geetham to a wider audience, he revealed that a Tamil release is already planned. “Expanding into other languages is more challenging because every dialogue is written in a musical format. That means each version would require a fresh musical adaptation. Still, we certainly want to take the film to wider audiences.”

For him, Sing Geetham ultimately represents the spirit of fearless storytelling- a film driven by honesty, imagination, and the creative brilliance of one of Indian cinema’s greatest visionaries.

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