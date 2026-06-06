Even After Drone Strikes, Lokesh Didn’t Step Back from SPIEF

Tension gripped St. Petersburg just hours before Russia’s biggest investment summit began. Ukrainian drone strikes near the city led to high security alerts and created uncertainty among international delegates arriving for the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

At the same time, Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh was travelling from Moscow to St. Petersburg for a series of meetings with investors and business leaders. News of the attacks broke during his journey. Security officials reviewed the situation closely as concerns grew across the region.

Still, Lokesh decided to go ahead with his visit.

For him, the trip was never just about attending a global event. Andhra Pradesh had already promised investors that it would actively engage with industries and explore new partnerships. Backing out at the last minute would have sent the wrong message.

Under heavy security, Lokesh attended the summit and became the only representative from an Indian state government present at SPIEF. He continued with scheduled meetings and focused on bringing investment opportunities to Andhra Pradesh.

What stood out was not just his presence at the forum, but his decision to stay focused despite the uncertainty around him. While the drone strikes became global headlines, Lokesh kept the attention on business, growth and future partnerships.

In St. Petersburg, Lokesh showed that staying committed matters just as much as making promises. That sense of reliability is what investors notice most.