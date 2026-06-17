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Home > NRI Life / Diaspora

Kurnool Student Dies in Kansas Plane Crash

Published on June 17, 2026 by Sanyogita

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Kurnool Student Dies in Kansas Plane Crash

Kurnool Student Dies in Kansas Plane Crash

Datla Sai Karthik Varma, a 24-year-old student from Rajanagar Camp in Kurnool district, lost his life in a plane crash in Kansas while undergoing skydiving training.

Karthik had moved to the United States three years ago to pursue a Master’s degree. After completing his studies, he struggled to secure a permanent job. Like many international students trying to build a future abroad, he took up temporary work while exploring new career opportunities.

In recent months, he had enrolled in a skydiving training program. Those close to him say he believed the training could open up better professional opportunities and help him establish himself in the country.

The tragedy struck on Sunday morning. The training aircraft crashed just minutes after takeoff. Reports indicate that several people on board were killed in the accident. A group of Telugu students in the area learned about the crash and later helped identify Karthik among the victims.

His parents in Andhra Pradesh remained unaware of the accident for nearly a day as authorities and acquaintances struggled to trace family contact details. By the time the news reached home, the family was devastated.

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