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Home > Movie News

Two Big Launches in Telugu Cinema

Published on June 6, 2026 by sankar

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Two Big Launches in Telugu Cinema

Two Big Launches in Telugu Cinema

Two big Telugu films are all set for launch in this month and in a gap of a week. Successful director Anil Ravipudi is all set for his next film which features Venkatesh and Kalyanram in the lead roles. The entire scriptwork and the pre-production work has been wrapped up recently. The film will have a grand launch on June 18th in a grand manner in Hyderabad and the regular shoot commences from June 22nd in Hyderabad. Venkatesh will join the sets of the film at a later date as he is occupied with the shoot of Adarsha Kutumbam. Sahu Garapati is the producer and the film releases during Sankranthi 2027.

Nandamuri Balakrishna has given his nod for Koratala Siva and the film is said to be a powerful mass entertainer packed with a strong social message. The film will be launched in a grand manner on June 25th but the shoot commences after Dasara. Balakrishna will complete the shoot of NBK 111 and he will take up Koratala’s film after NBK 111 concludes. Sudhakar Cherukuri and Sudhakar Mikkilineni will produce Balayya and Koratala Siva film. The project is aimed for summer 2027 release.

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Latest

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Two Big Launches in Telugu Cinema

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