Pawan Kalyan’s Producers in Silent Mode

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has commitments for some of the Tollywood producers. He promised to take up films but things changed after the release of Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The film has been turned down badly by the audience. Pawan Kalyan too decided to take a break from films and focus on AP politics. He also fell ill several times because of the back ache. The actor has decided not to take up any films in the coming future.

Mythri Movie Makers, People Media Factory and SRT Entertainments are in talks for the upcoming films of Pawan Kalyan. All the producers have now turned silent after the debacle of Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Surendar Reddy’s film was announced long ago and Pawan Kalyan expressed his dissatisfaction over the script. Sujeeth is working on the script of OG sequel but the project may not roll anytime soon. For now, Pawan Kalyan and his producers are in silent mode. He may not commence the shoot of any film for this year.