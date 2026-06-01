AR Rahman winning Appreciation for Peddi

Ram Charan’s Peddi is due for release in three days and the content is delivered and loaded. Peddi is the only biggie in the recent times that had no last minute hurdles and content delivery tensions. The content has reached the digital distribution platforms. The shows are planned and they will commence on time. This is because of AR Rahman who promised and delivered his work. AR Rahman was strict on his stand and he asked Buchi Babu to edit the entire film and deliver it for the post-production.

Buchi Babu locked the first half long ago and he has sent the content to AR Rahman. The top music composer completed the background score even before the shoot of Peddi got concluded. Rahman also completed the second half as per the deadline and delivered the content. Buchi Babu made the needed corrections and he delivered the content. The team of Peddi has to be appreciated for avoiding last minute tensions. Amid huge expectations, the film featuring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor hits the screens on June 4th.