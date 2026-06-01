x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Abhirami Stunning Look
Abhirami Stunning Look
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
View all stories
Home > Movie News

AR Rahman winning Appreciation for Peddi

Published on June 1, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Sing Geetham is a completely unique film and distinctive: Shalini
image
AR Rahman winning Appreciation for Peddi
image
No Adhik Ravichandran Film with Balakrishna
image
Fake GOs and a Rs 1,000 Crore Land Grab: Former YSRCP MLA Faces Serious Allegations
image
Telangana Unveils Landmark Labour Reforms With Digital Wage Payments and Higher Worker Protection

AR Rahman winning Appreciation for Peddi

Ram Charan heaps Praise on AR Rahman

Ram Charan’s Peddi is due for release in three days and the content is delivered and loaded. Peddi is the only biggie in the recent times that had no last minute hurdles and content delivery tensions. The content has reached the digital distribution platforms. The shows are planned and they will commence on time. This is because of AR Rahman who promised and delivered his work. AR Rahman was strict on his stand and he asked Buchi Babu to edit the entire film and deliver it for the post-production.

Buchi Babu locked the first half long ago and he has sent the content to AR Rahman. The top music composer completed the background score even before the shoot of Peddi got concluded. Rahman also completed the second half as per the deadline and delivered the content. Buchi Babu made the needed corrections and he delivered the content. The team of Peddi has to be appreciated for avoiding last minute tensions. Amid huge expectations, the film featuring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor hits the screens on June 4th.

Next Sing Geetham is a completely unique film and distinctive: Shalini Previous No Adhik Ravichandran Film with Balakrishna
else

TRENDING

image
Sing Geetham is a completely unique film and distinctive: Shalini
image
AR Rahman winning Appreciation for Peddi
image
No Adhik Ravichandran Film with Balakrishna

Latest

image
Sing Geetham is a completely unique film and distinctive: Shalini
image
AR Rahman winning Appreciation for Peddi
image
No Adhik Ravichandran Film with Balakrishna
image
Fake GOs and a Rs 1,000 Crore Land Grab: Former YSRCP MLA Faces Serious Allegations
image
Telangana Unveils Landmark Labour Reforms With Digital Wage Payments and Higher Worker Protection

Most Read

image
Fake GOs and a Rs 1,000 Crore Land Grab: Former YSRCP MLA Faces Serious Allegations
image
Telangana Unveils Landmark Labour Reforms With Digital Wage Payments and Higher Worker Protection
image
Chandrababu Naidu Targets YSRCP Over Nandyal YSR Statue Vandalism

Related Articles

Abhirami Stunning Look RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception