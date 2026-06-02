NBK111 team plan a Massive Explosion for NBK’s birthday

God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna has been delivering back to back blockbusters and his Veera Simha Reddy has become, a memorable blockbuster for audiences. Now, he is gearing up to redefine the mass and action entertainers for Telugu Cinema, with his upcoming spectacle, NBK111.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the movie promises to be a dark, bloody and raw action entertainer with NBK in a dynamic powerful avatar like never-seen-before. The makers hinted this with a pre-look poster about the powerful update releasing on 10th June, celebrating the legendary actor’s birthday.

The newly released poster showcases a gritty black backdrop with a massive iron chain, bullets, and the bold tagline, “No More Vintage, Only New Age.” It signals a massive shift into a slick, contemporary action zone that fans are eagerly waiting for. Gopichand Malineni is crafting a complete new-age action drama reinventing NBK’s mass aura with this grand action spectacle.

Venkata Satish Kilaru is producing this huge budget film on a grand scale and shoot is progressing at a rapid pace. The team is shooting crucial scenes in Mumbai in a lengthy schedule. Manchu Manoj is confirmed to be playing a prominent and powerful character in the film. More details to announced soon.