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Home > Movie News

Malayalam Actor Makes Controversial Comments on Tollywood

Published on June 20, 2026 by sankar

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Malayalam Actor Makes Controversial Comments on Tollywood

Shine Tom Chacko

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko has once again landed in the spotlight, this time for his comments on the way Telugu films are produced. Speaking at the launch event of the first single, Oriya Pilla, from Sree Vishnu’s upcoming film Comrade Kalyan, the actor wondered why Telugu films take such a long time to complete. Chacko, who is playing the main antagonist in the film, said he entered Tollywood with Dasara and later worked in films like Rangabali, Devara, Robinhood and Daaku Maharaaj. However, he admitted that one thing still surprises him about the Telugu industry. Pointing out that Comrade Kalyan went on floors in February last year and is still under production, he said he could not understand why a single film needs nearly one and a half years to finish.

The actor further remarked that if he had spent the same amount of time in the Malayalam or Tamil film industries, he would have completed at least 10 to 15 films. According to him, films in those industries are wrapped up much faster, while Telugu productions often stretch for more than a year.
Although he made the comments with a smile, Shine also explained the practical difficulties he faced. “Maintaining the same hairstyle, beard and body language for a character over such a long period becomes challenging, especially when they are simultaneously working on multiple films. Coordinating dates with different directors and switching back to an older look repeatedly turns into a difficult task”, he added.

Shine Tom Chacko is one of the busiest actors in South and he also landed into controversies in the past in drug remarks and arrests.

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